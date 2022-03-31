Family to File Suit Against Boston Bar Where Former Marine Was Stabbed to Death

The family of a former Marine announced their plans to file a civil lawsuit against a Boston bar after he was allegedly stabbed to death by a bouncer during a confrontation earlier this month.

Daniel Martinez, 23, was stabbed to death outside of the Sons of Boston bar on March 19, law enforcement officials say.

Now, the former Marine’s family and their attorneys have announced plans to file a lawsuit against the bar, seeking additional answers and evidence.

That evidence includes surveillance footage that prosecutors say shows the shocking scene after Martinez’s death.

“The assailant was allowed to re-enter the bar, clean blood off of himself, and escape through the back door,” attorney Tom Flaws said. “These shocking allegations warrant (and) demand further investigation.”

The Boston Police Department told NBC’s affiliate in the city that 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama turned himself into law enforcement this week. Larrama now faces murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Court documents obtained by NBC Boston detail that an altercation took place between Larrama and Martinez, who was denied entry to the bar. Moments later, prosecutors say that Martinez was seen grasping at his chest after the bouncer allegedly struck him.

Martinez would later die from a single stab wound to the chest.

“This lawsuit will give us subpoena power, and will require Sons of Boston to be transparent and turn over everything they have regarding this horrific incident,” Flaws said.

Sons of Boston, and the suspect’s attorney, did not return NBC 5’s request for comment prior to the airing of this story.

Meanwhile, police in Boston have since revoked the bar’s entertainment license, but it is still allowed to remain open during the investigation.