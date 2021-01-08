Family That Owns Chicago Restaurant Attended Trump DC Rally, Wasn't Involved in Capitol Riot

Several member of the family that owns Tank Noodle, a Vietnamese restaurant in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, attended Wednesday's rally outside the White House that preceded the chaos at the U.S. Capitol, according to a statement from the restaurant.

However, Thien Ly, the restaurant's general manager and son of the owners, said in a statement that his family members left the rally soon after it concluded and weren't involved "in the disgraceful actions that took place at the Capitol."

Photos have surfaced on social media showing the owners of Tank Noodle on an airplane heading to Washington, D.C., for the rally.

A riot ensued and five people, including a police officer, died when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, which is where lawmakers were meeting to certify the electoral college results and finalize President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Following Wednesday's riot, Ly said his family members, friends and staff have been subjected to intimidation, harassment and death threats.

"We ask you to pause and understand that the violence the nation saw in Washington, D.C. this week should not and must not be recreated here or anywhere else," he said in a statement.

Ly stated that he understands some customers have strong feelings about what occurred.

"We share your feelings and respect your opinions," he stated. "If you choose to take your business elsewhere, we are sorry to lose you and thank you for your business."

Ly added his family condemns all those who caused death and destruction at the Capitol, noting that his parents are immigrants who fled persecution in Vietnam and suffered from political violence.

"The nation needs healing and we will do our part to do the work," his statement added. "We ask the same of our fellow community members."