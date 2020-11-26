Family Seeks Answers, Justice After Man Killed in Little Village Hit-and-Run

A Chicago family is searching for answers and justice after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

The family of Eliseo Mendoza is offering a reward for information after the 86-year-old was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday near the intersection of West 26th Street and South Sawyer Avenue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mendoza was hit by a gray-colored GMC SUV, which fled the scene, officials said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

No one is in custody in connection with the crash, according to police, who said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

"He was a humble man and he always worked," Mendoza's daughter Leticia Torres said during a news conference on Thursday. "He was a respected man around the area. His duty here on earth, as he thought it was, was to take care of my mother and his seven daughters, to raise us all."

"He will be remembered, as we will remember all the good times we had together," Torres said. "He always showed us patience and love and over all, he always respected us. He will truly be missed because he was always an example to us."

"If you know anything about the accident, please reach out to us," Torres continued. "If you are watching me… I don't care who you are. We have questions and we need answers. Please help us by coming towards us.

"We are not here to judge you. We are not here to condemn you," she said. "We want peace in our hearts and I know nothing will bring Daddy home but your answer will serve us for peace."

Community activist Raul Montes, Jr. said Thursday that he was offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"They're grief stricken. There's a lot of questions to be answered," Montes said. "They're suffering, especially around, you know, it's Thanksgiving today and it's unfortunate they lost their father."

"I'm pretty sure somebody's seen something, somebody knows something," Montes continued. "If there's any footage in the area, any cameras, we need them to give it to the police. We need to help solve this case."