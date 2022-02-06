london marquez

Family Seeks Answers After Pregnant Woman Dies in Chicago Police Custody

The brother of a pregnant woman who died in the custody of law enforcement pleaded for information about his loved one's death Sunday at a rally outside a Chicago police station.

London Marquez was pronounced dead Jan. 27 after being apprehended by Chicago police. Relatives say she was hanging out with friends in Humboldt Park and was taken into custody by officers for an unknown reason.

Marquez died before arriving at the Chicago Police Department's 11th District Headquarters.

London Marquez's brother described her as a "very loving and kind person" who was "that shoulder you can lean on."

"We should have answers more quickly about what happened, how she didn't make it to the police station, when did she die?" Marcus Marquez said.

CPD isn't commenting on the incident as COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, investigates.

