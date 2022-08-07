Family Seeks Answers After Owner of ‘The Funnel Cake Man' Business Shot and Killed

The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week.

Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday near Drexel Avenue and 115th Street in Dolton, according to authorities. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded "The Funnel Cake Man," a funnel cake business with stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.

Family, friends and neighbors came together Sunday as they launched balloons to remember Davis, a man who did what he could to serve his community.

Family members say more than one suspect or witness has been identified in the fatal shooting, and they're pleading for them to come forward.

"I need you to go to Dolton Police Department and tell them what you know," said Davis' wife, Nakesha. "The truth needs to be revealed. We deserve that, I deserve that. My children deserve the truth. The community deserves to know the truth about what happened to my husband."

The Davis family, along with community activists Andrew Holmes and Michael Airhart, are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard increased the reward to $5,000.

"The individuals that were there that took his life, you know who you are," Holmes said. "Go do the right thing, turn yourself in because it may just be a matter of time."

Anyone with information on Davis' death is asked to call the Dolton Police Department at 708-841-2533.