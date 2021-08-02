Family Seeks Answers After Loved One Dies in Englewood Crash

A family is dealing with unimaginable grief after their loved one, a 23-year-old mother, died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Raven Holliday and two other women were riding in a black Nissan SUV when it collided with a white Kia at the intersection of West 73rd Street and South Racine Avenue.

Holliday was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"I'm still in shock," said Candace Thomas, the 23-year-old's aunt. "I don't know what to think still."

Holding Holliday's infant daughter, Thomas told NBC 5 Monday that she couldn't believe her niece died in a crash this past weekend.

"I got the call thinking my niece was in a bad accident," she said. "I’m thinking that we’re going to find her at somebody’s hospital, that she’s ok though."

Shonequa Brown, Holliday's cousin, described the 23-year-old as fun-loving and a good mom.

"We were more like sisters than cousins," she explained. "You saw her, you saw me."

The driver of the SUV Holliday was riding in and the other passenger were hospitalized for their injuries, as was the driver of the car.

The Chicago mother's relatives say they don't know those involved, but would like to see them held accountable.

"We’re all devastated," one relative said. "We just want to know what happened. We just want justice for her."

As the family continues to express grief, relatives say they'll stay strong for their loved one's children.

"I love her. She was a good mom. She wasn’t a bad person at all."

The Chicago Police Department said no citations were issued at the scene of the crash, but what happened remains under investigation.