Family seeking answers following relative's death by suicide at VA hospital

This story contains details of suicide. If you are struggling with mental health or are in a crisis call or text 988, then press 1 if you are a veteran.

“My brother was always a very kind person," said Donald Giddens, younger brother of Roy Giddens. "My relatives will all tell you he was very giving, and very loving, but he had to do things his way."

Roy was a Vietnam War Veteran who was deployed for a year as a Marine.

"He always wanted to do a military tour," Donald said. "He talked about it most of his life."

However, Donald said his brother often detailed the trauma he was experiencing overseas through letters.

"It was very traumatic for him, he would write me letters and strongly encourage me to not follow his path and go to college," he said. "Like a lot of military folks, my brother experienced a lot of invisible wounds.”

Roy's family said he struggled with bouts of depression for the rest of his life. He suffered a stroke in 2023, which family says only furthered his decline, both physically and mentally.

On Dec. 29, he was admitted to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago after experiencing chest pains.

"The next day he called me to tell me that he just wasn’t feeling good, and that he didn’t think he wanted to live," Donald said. "I said suicide is not an option... He was in the hospital, so that reassured me that he was OK. What better place to be than a hospital if you’re expressing suicidal ideations?”

The brothers watched football together in the hospital on New Year's Eve. When Donald left, he said he received a text from one of his brother's friends saying they feared he had access to a gun.

"I decided to call my brother to keep him on the phone until I was able to get to the hospital, but before I finished dialing I received a call from the VA, notifying me that my brother had shot himself," Donald said.

The 75-year-old Veteran was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he later died.

The Jesse Brown VA Medical Center would not answer specific questions from NBC Chicago, but did issue a statement, saying:

"While we are unable to speak to the specifics of this case due to the ongoing investigation, we are very saddened at the loss of this Veteran at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and send our heartfelt condolences to the Veteran’s family, friends and staff impacted."

It's unclear how Roy accessed a gun inside of the hospital.

"There has to be protocols in place to minimize that sort of thing from happening," Donald said.

Now, his family hopes to hear back from the medical center to find out how this tragedy happened. Donald said they have not received any information from the VA since.

The VA does offer mental health help and has a 24/7 number to call 312-569-8387.

