Family Searching for Calumet City Man Believed Missing in Lake Michigan

A heartbroken Calumet City family and local leaders issued a plea to boaters Friday, asking them to be an "extra set of eyes and ears" and help locate a man who was last seen at a Northwest Indiana marina this past weekend.

Darius Hogans Jr., known as "DJ" was last seen leaving the Hammond, Indiana, marina on a boat Saturday evening, headed toward Chicago. Hogans' sister said she received a call from friends saying he fell off the boat.

"Please help me find my son," Deidra Hogans, his mother, said Friday as she pleaded for help at a news conference. "DJ, I love you."

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, a friend of the family, said the city and its police department have made resources available to assist with search efforts.

"We are hoping to find him alive, but we know whatever happens is in God’s will," Jones said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Hogans' whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Coast Guard Station Chicago at 773-768-4093.