Family Says They Were Kicked Off United Airlines Flight After 2-Year-Old Wouldn't Keep Mask On

A family traveling from Colorado to New Jersey over the weekend said they were kicked off their United Airlines flight because their 2-year-old daughter "would not 'comply' and keep her mask on."

Eliz Orban wrote on Instagram Friday that her family was "asked to leave the plane after it had rolled out, and they had to bring it back to the gate" because their child would not keep her mask on.

She posted a video of the incident that has since been viewed more than 6.7 million times on Instagram and 5.1 million times on Twitter.

The footage shows a crying Orban explaining that the couple tried to put the mask on their toddler and shows video of her husband at one point holding a mask over the young girl's face as an attendant tells them they will need to "exit the aircraft."

"We're over here holding this mask on her face," the father can be heard saying.

In the video, Orban said the family was forced to leave their child's car seat on the plane and that their luggage went on to their destination after they were removed.

United Airlines said it is investigating the incident and made contact with the family, refunding their tickets and returning their car seat and bags.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask," the airline said in a statement. "These procedures are not only backed by guidance from the CDC and our partners at the Cleveland Clinic, but they’re also consistent across every major airline."

Despite claims from Orban that she and her family were banned from flying United Airlines due to the incident, the airline said that was not the case.

Orban said she and her family were taking a weekend trip for a holiday tradition with friends and family to see the Rockefeller tree.

"A tradition that we have is to go see the Rockefeller tree every year. It’s a tradition we also wanted our 2 year old daughter to experience," she wrote.

She noted the family has flown four times during the coronavirus pandemic without issue.