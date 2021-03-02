Family Says Pregnant Woman from Chicago Missing; Car Found in Rogers Park

Chicago police are searching for a pregnant woman from the southwest side of Chicago who was reported missing last week, and her family is growing more worried that she could be in danger.

Cheretha Morrison, 38, is a mother of two and has been missing since Feb. 26, according to Chicago police. She was last seen in the 6900 block of South Throop Street on that date, police said.

“Just find my mom please,” her son, who didn’t want to be identified, told NBC 5.

He told NBC 5 he was supposed to meet up with his mom Friday morning, but she didn’t answer her phone.

“Her phone just went to voicemail,” he said.

Family knew something was wrong when she didn’t pick up her 4-year-old daughter from school on Friday.

“My momma wouldn’t leave my sister,” he said.

Relatives went to her house to check, but couldn’t find her.

“I drove over there she wasn't there the doors were open,” he explained.

Chicago police found her silver 2016 Porsche Cayenne more than 20 miles away from home. The car was parked in a tow zone near Birchwood and Winchester Avenue on Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, family said they’re still waiting for police to process the car for possible evidence.

Loved ones searched the Rogers Park neighborhood after learning her car was found. They put up flyers hoping someone will recognize her, but so far have received no new leads.

Family told NBC 5 Morrison is pregnant, and they are hoping for her safe return.

Chicago Police Area One SVU Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on Morrison’s disappearance is asked to call 312-747-8380.