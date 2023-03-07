Family Says No One Hurt Inside Home Struck by Vehicle After Stolen Car Causes Crash in West Pullman

A frightening scene at 116th and Racine unfolded just after 5:45pm in the West Pullman neighborhood when a chain-reaction crash, caused by a stolen vehicle, left a house badly damaged and two vehicles scorched from a fire that broke out.

The now-charred Dodge Durango that was the victim in the crash went careening into the living room of Deon Winter's mother's house, and while the family is looking toward substantial costs to repair the damage, they are grateful that no one inside the residence was hurt.

"By the grace of God everybody was out taking care of errands. Mom was at the doctor's. Little brother at work, little sister at work," he said.

The impact sent the car into the spart of the home where Winter's mother spends time with her dog Ramsey.

"That’s her spot, exactly where the impact happened," he said. "That’s where she lay her head before work and so I’m just happy she wasn’t here. And just thankful to God"

The family has a huge presence in the city, and that means there is plenty of support the family as they start the long process of repairing the home.

"Just thankful. God is good we are a praying family and we are gonna get through this," Winter said.

The owner of the vehicle hit by the stolen Kia tells me he and his brother- who he was traveling with- are ok. Several other individuals suffered minor injuries.

Chicago Police are investigating, and no arrests have yet been announced.