Family robbed while changing flat tire in suburban Will County: Sheriff

The Will County Sheriff's Office was searching for the suspects who robbed a family on Friday night while they were changing a flat tire near Beecher, officials said.

At around 9:34 p.m., deputies were called regarding the robbery near E 12000N Road and South Kedzie Avenue. A Peotone family told deputies they pulled to the side of the road to change a flat tire in their Honda SUV, authorities stated. As the driver removed the back tire, a large dark-colored SUV pulled up with three men inside and asked if they needed assistance.

The driver said he did not need help, at which point two of the suspects exited the SUV, pointed guns as they approached the couple and demanded all of their valuables, police said. The driver handed over his wallet and cash, while his wife gave some money to one of the subjects. The second suspect opened the back passenger door of the vehicle, where a woman was sitting with an infant, police said. That suspect held a gun to her head and demanded valuables.

The woman handed over a diaper bag that contained her wallet, and the offenders got back into their vehicle and drove away. No one was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Will County Sheriff's Office at 815-727-8575.