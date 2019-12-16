Family Remembers Teen Girl Fatally Shot in The Head In Little Village

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died over the weekend after being shot in the head in the Little Village neighborhood, spoke out Monday, remembering their beloved victim and urging the Chicago community that gun violence has to stop.

"She was amazing, she brought the joy in our family," the victim's sister Joselyn Monroy said.

A passerby told detectives that they were walking on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street, when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. When the person turned around, they saw the 16-year-old girl on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head.

The girl, who was later identified as Angie Monroy, was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead on Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

"It was the worst thing that could have ever happened to any of us...it hit the rest of my family," the sister said.

Monroy's family said the victim had just gotten off work from her job at Discovery Clothing when the shots were fired.

"Some gang-affiliated cars drove by and got into a shooutout, where unfortunately, this firl did get struck int he head," confirmed CPD officer Jose Jara.

Monroy was a junior at Benito Juarez High School. Her family hopes someone will step forward with information about the alleged shooter in order to have some closure.

Friends and family are set to host a balloon release at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Benito Juarez High School.

"She was a very loving person, she always had a smile on her face," Joselyn Monroy said. "We're trying to stay strong for my parents because they are the ones really suffering."

The case remains under investigation.