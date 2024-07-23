Relatives of a Springfield woman who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy expressed outrage on Monday about what transpired prior to the shooting as authorities released footage of the encounter.

Sonya Massey called police before 2 a.m. on July 6 to report a suspected intruder. Two deputies arrived, asked Massey for her ID and then Massey turned her attention to a boiling pot of water on the stove.

After getting permission to move it, the mother of two said something before Deputy Sean Grayson threatened to shoot her.

"Her words were, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," said family attorney Ben Crump.

Grayson, who can be heard saying he was threatened by the boiling water, fired his weapon, striking Massey in the head.

Authorities in Springfield released police body camera video showing the deadly shooting of Sonya Massey that occurred during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home.

While she’s staring down the barrel of the gun, she says, 'Sir, I’m sorry.' She stumbles and when she stands back up, he shoots her in the face."

The video, which was released Monday, had been blurred by the Illinois State Police.

Grayson is captured on the body camera video telling his partner not to give medical aid due to the severity of the injuries.

"He could've did any number of things, created distance.. used a taser... called for back up, but he engaged," Crump said.

Massey's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump called the shooting senseless, unnecessary, unjustifiable, and unconstitutional.

"The only time I see my baby again is when I leave this world," said Massey's father, James Wilburn. "I don’t ever want anyone else in the United States to join this league."

President Biden issued a statement, saying, “Sonya should be alive today.”

He added that Sonya's family deserves justice, and that Congress must pass the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now."

At Chicago Police headquarters, a small group of family and supporters of loved ones killed by law enforcement gathered, with many chanting, "Say her name - Sonya Massey."

"We’re sick and tired of all this abuse from police," Carolyn Ruff, an advocate for the family of Dexter Reed Jr. "We are sick and tired, this is why our children don’t trust police."

Color Of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, calls the video gut wrenching, asking for swift accountability.

"One more point in this trend line of a very serious trend in this country with police violence," said Kyle Bibby, interim chief of campaigns and programs with Color of Change.

The Sangamon County Sheriff released a statement on Facebook, saying in part:

“…Massey lost her life due to an unjustifiable and reckless decision …” adding that “Grayson had other options available…" and "...his actions were inexcusable..."

Grayson, who was fired following the incident, was indicted for murder, battery and misconduct. If convicted, he faces prison sentences of 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery and two to five years for misconduct.