Family pushes for change after elderly woman fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge

Loved ones of Garfield Ridge resident Maria Ochoa are pushing for change after the 84-year-old was fatally struck Saturday while on her daily walk.

According to police, Ochoa was crossing Laramie Avenue at Archer Avenue when a 26-year-old driver of an SUV tried to make a sudden left turn onto Archer Avenue and was struck by another driver.

That vehicle tumbled right into Ochoa, who was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

On Monday, Ochoa's family said they remain without answers and have not been in contact with anyone from the Chicago Police Department since the crash.

"I want answers," Ochoa's son Fernando said. "Every day there’s something going on over here, and you hear it in the middle of the night late, you can hear the screeching, the peeling of people racing.”

He said reckless driving and speeding on Archer Avenue are not new, but could be prevented.

"There should be speed bumps, some kind of safety, a police presence so things like this do not happen," family attorney Frank Avila said. "Our seniors in the community should be able to safely walk in their own community."

A citation was issued for the 26-year-old driver. Police did not have a further update on the crash upon inquiry from NBC Chicago.