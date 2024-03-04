Family pleads for Carol Stream police to release unedited video of fatal shooting

Family members of a 30-year-old man shot and killed by police in suburban Carol Stream gathered on Monday to demand the release of unedited police bodycamera video showing their loved one's shooting death.

Dozens turned out for a village board meeting to show support for Goodlow and his family, with many chanting "Say his name" and "Isaac Goodlow."

Two police officers were placed on leave after Isaac Goodlow III was fatally shot during what authorities called a "domestic violence" incident on Feb. 3.

Authorities described what led up to Goodlow's shooting death as a "tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation," but have yet to offer details on what occurred. Speaking Monday, relatives said that blurred and edited video of the shooting, which was released last Friday by Carol Stream police, leaves more questions than answers.

"It was disheartening and a breach of trust to the family, seeing the bodycam footage that was released to the public," Avasia Pigram, a cousin of Goodlow's, said. "It was untruthful and pushing a false narrative that Isaac Goodlow provoked officers to take his life."

Relatives said justice was too slow and demanded answers as to why Goodlow was tased and fatally shot in his own bed.

"It hurt, he didn’t deserve that," said Goodlow's nephew, James McKnight. "From the bottom of heart, I love you uncle. We just want the truth."

Authorities previously said that Goodlow's girlfriend called police from outside the apartment and allowed them to enter for an alleged domestic violent situation.

"The alleged victim had injuries that she claimed were the result of the physical altercation that just took place between she and Mr. Goodlow," Donald Cummings, the chief of the Carol Stream Police Department, said in a video statement released along with the bodycamera footage. "Paramedics responded to treat her injuries and she was released to remain at the scene. The alleged victim informed officers that she was unable to regain entry to her apartment because she had left without her keys, phone, dog and other basic belongings."

"They tried to confuse you," sister Kennetha Barnes said. "There was no weapon, no gun, no victim in his home. Why did they enter?"

According to police, two officers opened fire inside the apartment, and a taser was deployed.

Goodlow's relatives and their attorneys said they have seen an unedited version of the body camera video. NBC Chicago has yet to view unedited footage of the shooting.

"The family is asking of the names of the officers, all the reports, audio, 911 tapes," the family's attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said.

At Monday's meeting, village trustees extended their collective condolences to Goodlow's loved ones.

"The video certainly doesn’t answer all the questions we have, but it’s a key piece of evidence that we will and investigators will evaluate," trustee Matt McCarthy said.

An independent investigation is being conducted by DuPage County's Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT) Public Integrity Taskforce and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

"We want him to be known like they did Isaac!!!" said Claude Muhammad, Goodlow's uncle. "That’s what we want."

After watching parts of the police body camera footage, Goodlow's family filed a federal civil lawsuit against the Village of Carol Stream, and the Carol Stream officers involved.

The 23-page lawsuit alleges the raid into Goodlow's home was unlawful, and the shooting that ensued was unjust.

"Steven and I and the family painfully watched these officers break into Isaac’s bedroom and shoot him unarmed in the sanctity of his own home," said attorney Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group. "They want to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family. Another black family in America.”