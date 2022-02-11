Family Offers Reward in Search for Missing Antioch Man Last Seen Leaving Scene of Accident on I-94

The family of a 24-year-old Antioch man reported missing last month after leaving the scene of a car accident on Interstate 94 is offering a reward for information leading to his location.

The family will be joined by Antioch Police for an update at 10 a.m. to announce a monetary award in the search for Thomas “Tommy” Howe.

At about 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, Howe was in a crash on I-94 near Route 176, Antioch police said. Witnesses saw him leaving the scene of the crash, according to police, but he has not been spotted since.

Searchers later discovered Howe’s work cell phone in the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville, police said.

Nothing else related to Howe's disappearance has been found since, according to police.

Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes.

“We’re asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tommy over the past few days to contact the Antioch Police Dispatch Center,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow in a press release. “I would also encourage anyone who lives near the Old School Forest Preserve to check their home security footage from the weekend to see if they see anything unusual.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111.