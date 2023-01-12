Family Offers Reward After Beloved Church Deacon, Father of 6 Killed in Dec. Attack

It's been a month since Steve Strode, a father of six and a long-serving deacon at a Chicago church, was violently attacked during a possible road rage incident, and now his family is offering a reward for information that will lead them to answers on what happened that fateful night.

The attack occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 10. Surveillance footage Strode getting out of his car to check for damage – from an accident - his family believes happened on the Dan Ran Expressway.

A car pulls up behind him - two men get out - then something happens. His wife Monique believes one of the men attacked her husband.

Chicago police say they found him on the ground in the 100 block of East Marquette, gravely injured and unable to speak. He would later die on Dec. 29 in a local hospital.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Now, a month after the attack, there are still no leads on the case.

“My husband had six children and now they don’t have their father,” said Monique Strode. “We just pray and hope that you have will to come forward to help us find who murdered my husband.”

Strode was well-known and respected in the community, serving as a deacon at Chicago's Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church for nearly 30 years.

Chicago Police have issued an alert with images from the scene in hopes of identifying a suspect, but Monique says that pod cameras operated by the department were not functioning properly during the attack.

The family is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and Monique has even printed cards that can be anonymously mailed to police.

"He was just such a committed and loving father," Monique said. "Everybody relied on him, and now we don't know where to turn."