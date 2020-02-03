Family of Zion Woman Killed in Waukegan Hit-and-Run In Search of Answers

The family of a 45-year-old woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week while she was walking on a road in north suburban Waukegan, is looking for answers.

At about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the intersection of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue for calls of a person lying in the street and found Jenny Gaston badly injured, Waukegan police said in a statement.

The woman, who was later identified as Jenny Gaston of Zion, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A preliminary autopsy performed Friday found that "she died of multiple blunt force injuries caused by being struck by a vehicle," the Lake County coroner’s office said.

"It is hard to see how someone did not see this," the victims' cousin Wrenne Gillespie said. "She was in the street for a while before someone stopped to help her."

Police said a dark-colored SUV may have been involved in the crash.

"Losing her was devastating" Gillespie continued to say. "Her heart was so big. Everyone knew her. We were cousins, but more like sisters. We grew up together. She was outspoken and (would) do anything for anyone."

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukegan police at 847-599-2630.