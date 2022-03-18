Family of Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Leyden Township Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Prosecutors Decline Charges

The family of a woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after prosecutors declined to press charges.

Tiffany Borre, 40, was crossing the street near Mannheim Road and Nevada Avenue in Leyden Township when she was hit by a car that then left the scene around 2:30 a.m. on March 19 last year, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Months later, Cook County prosecutors informed Borre’s family they would not pursue charges because of “insufficient evidence,” according to Stephanie White, the family’s attorney.

“We have issued FOIAs to both county departments wanting to know what evidence was presented by the sheriff’s department and to the state’s attorney for felony review,” White said Friday after the suit was filed. “No clear answers yet.”

The Cook County sheriff’s office provided the following statement Friday afternoon:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office conducted a complete and thorough criminal investigation into the hit and run incident that led to tragic death of Tiffany Borre. After this investigation, which included the collection of surveillance video, DNA analysis, and other evidence, Police Detectives brought charges against the person they believed was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident. The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to approved charges against that person. The Sheriff’s Office did not destroy, nor is aware of the destruction of any relevant evidence in this case, including video captured on body worn or surveillance cameras or witness statements. The Office sympathizes with the family for the tragedy they have experienced and, through their attorney, has provided the family with numerous videos, witness statements, and reports pursuant to their FOIA requests. Any allegations that Sheriff’s Police did not do everything within their authority to aid the victim or investigate and secure charges in this horrific crime are false.