Family of Missing University of Chicago Student Offering $10K for Information Leading to His Safe Return

A concerned family has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of their son.

Diwen Fan a Chinese student who has gone missing from his dorm at the University of Chicago and his family is pleading for the public’s help to find him.

“The mom has been crying and the father has been overwhelmed, especially these last two days,” said Yilun Hu, the family’s attorney.

It’s been more than a month since anyone has seen or heard from the University of Chicago student.

“His parents are worried,” said Frank Huang, the family’s other attorney. “We are very worried.”

The incoming junior was last seen leaving his dorm near 61st and Woodlawn, then on surveillance video riding his bicycle on campus.

“The video shows he was calm, he was cool, he was wearing a mask, wearing clean tidy clothes and then disappeared,” said Huang.

Attorneys representing Fan’s family said the 20-year-old moved to Chicago from China last September to study biology and described him as a bright student.

“There might be a stereotype about Asian parents putting pressure on the kids, but I don’t think this is the case here,” said Hu.

Family said Fan was last seen carrying a black backpack with the word “Edison” on the back.

Fan’s parents fearing he could be in danger and said there’s indication he bought a Greyhound bus ticket to Dallas, but why is still a mystery.

“We don’t want to see anything bad [happen] to him,” said Huang.

The University of Chicago issued a statement to NBC 5 saying, "The University is working closely with law enforcement and family members concerning a missing 2nd-year undergraduate student, Diwen Fan. We are providing support and resources to the family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Diwen and his family and we hope for his safe return.

The University of Chicago Police Department is investigating Fan’s disappearance in coordination with other law enforcement agencies. If anyone has information about Fan's whereabouts or other aspects of this case, police urge them to contact UPCD at (773) 702-8181 or cops@uchicago.edu.