Family of missing elderly woman in Skokie pleads for her return

Relatives held a candlelight vigil for Tsering Dolma Wangyal outside the Evanston Senior Center, where the 82-year-old was last seen on July 15.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Nearly two months since her disappearance, relatives of a missing Skokie woman continued to hold out hope she would be found safe.

Relatives held a candlelight vigil for Tsering Dolma Wangyal outside the Evanston Senior Center, where the 82-year-old was last seen on July 15.

"It's just mixed emotions of despair," said her daughter, Tenzin Wangyal. "If people know anything, come across her, if they think they have just reigniting the plea for public assistance, because I am limited in what I can do."

The Skokie woman was seen on surveillance video leaving her condo off Skokie Boulevard and Golf Road, headed to a ceremony in Evanston but never made it. She did make it to the Levy Senior Center nearby, but hasn’t been heard from since.

"I try to use logic, but none of this makes logical sense either," her daughter said.

Tsering Wangyal disappeared during a stretch of bad weather and when tornado sirens were blaring.

Family believes she may have boarded a CTA bus, became confused and possibly got on the wrong bus.

She speaks Tibetan and understands Hindi, but her English isn’t perfect.

The 82-year-old also takes medication that she hasn’t had in weeks.

"We got to think that she’s inside somewhere," her daughter said. "If she’s inside hopefully she's taken care of. That’s the hope part."

Skokie police are treating Tsering Wangyal's disappearance as a missing persons case and don't expect foul play.

