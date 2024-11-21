Family of micro-preemie collecting books to spread joy to others this holiday season

When he was born, he weighed just over one pound, but six years later, Bryce Harshfield is a thriving kindergartner who loves soccer, hockey, monster trucks and most importantly, reading books.

Born at just 24 weeks gestation, Bryce needed constant medical intervention just to survive, with the help of family and physicians, he persevered.

"He was very fragile, so we didn't know how to hold this tiny baby," his mother Dana said.

Another thing that has helped Bryce along his journey? The joy of reading, which doctors said could his brain to learn to make connections and to develop properly.

"We took it as a job," Dana said. "That is what we did, day in and day out."

Bryce spent 157 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center, and his mom feels tremendous joy when recounting those days spent together, and spent learning.

"He has come so far, and I really think it has to do with reading," she said. "He is super smart."

Now, Bryce and his family are looking to provide that opportunity to other families through Bryce's Giving Tree. They're aiming to collect hundreds of books to be donated to NICU's in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The goal is to deliver those books in the days before Christmas.

"We (want to) help some way, in some form for other families to have an easy experience and hold onto hope," Dana said.

Anyone interested in donating to the project can send an email to brycesgivingtree@gmail.com, or by visiting the family's GoFundMe.