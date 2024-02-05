Family of man shot and killed by Carol Stream police demands answers

The family of a man who was fatally shot by Carol Stream police made a plea for answers on Monday about what led up to their loved one's death.

Relatives of Isaac Goodlow, III, 30, held a news conference alongside their attorney, where they demanded to see evidence in the case.

"“They shot my son like a dog, like a dog, like he was not even a human being,” said Goodlow’s mother, Bonnie Pigram.

According to Carol Stream police, officers responded to a call of domestic abuse at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday inside a residence in the Village Brook Apartments.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Andrew M. Stroth, a female friend made that 911 call and said Goodlow was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time. He said the 30-year-old was unarmed and unjustifiably shot.

“A Black man, unarmed and shot in the sanctity of his own home,” Stroth stated. “He was calling for was help - not to be shot by the police.”

In a social media post, the Carol Stream Police Department said in part, "Officers encountered a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect..."

Authorities declined to say whether Goodlow was armed.

Police said upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman who was badly wounded.

Goodlow's family has written letters to Carol Stream's mayor and police chief, demanding that they preserve all evidence and also requested body camera footage.

NBC 5 Investigates looked into Goodlow’s background and found he had several interactions with police, including some that led to the shooting. Two officers who opened fire during the incident were placed on leave in accordance with department policy.

The shooting and officers' actions remain under investigation by the DuPage County MERIT team's Public Integerity Taskforce. The family has not filed a lawsuit, but may after getting more details on what occurred.