Family of man killed by Carol Stream police files federal lawsuit

It's been nearly one month since two Carol Stream Police Officers were placed on administrative leave following the shooting death of 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III.

Police said they were initially called for a domestic violence dispute. When they arrived they found Goodlow's girlfriend. Police vaguely described what led up to shooting and killing Goodlow as a "tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation," but have yet to offer more details.

Goodlow's family watched parts of the police body camera footage earlier this month with their attorneys. It prompted them to file a federal civil lawsuit against The Village of Carol Stream, and the Carol Stream officers involved.

The officers have not been named publicly, and the body camera footage has not been released. NBC 5 filed a FOIA to obtain this information, but have yet to see the footage.

“This is wrong. This is wrong," Goodlow's uncle Henry Pigram said during a news conference Wednesday. “From what I’ve seen, he got ambushed. He didn’t even know. He didn’t even see it coming.”

The 23-page lawsuit alleges the raid into Goodlow's home was unlawful, and the shooting that ensued was unjust.

"Steven and I and the family painfully watched these officers break into Isaac’s bedroom and shoot him unarmed in the sanctity of his own home," said attorney Andrew M Stroth of Action Injury Law Group. "They want to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family. Another black family in America.”

The lawsuit claims Goodlow was in his bedroom and unarmed at the time of the shooting. It details portions of the body camera footage, which both attorneys also viewed.

They said Goodlow's girlfriend was outside of the apartment when officers arrived. They argue there was no reason for officers to enter Goodlow's home without a warrant.

The lawsuit alleges officers broke through the apartment door, and opened Goodlow's bedroom door. It claims two officers fired shots at Goodlow when they entered.

“And if that wasn’t bad enough, while he lay on the floor bleeding they tased him," said attorney Steven A. Hart. "If that wasn’t enough excessive force they put his hands behind his back and cuffed him.”

NBC 5 reached out to Carol Stream PD and Village Managers for comment. The Carol Stream PD released the following statement.

"Today, the Village has been made aware that a lawsuit was filed by members of the Goodlow family. While the Village has not been served with the suit, at such a time that service may occur, we will review the suit in order to determine how best to proceed on behalf of those we serve. The Village continues to extend condolences to the Goodlow family for their loss. Additionally, the Village remains eager for the completion of the investigation by the Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office so all parties can gain a fuller understanding of what, exactly, took place. Finally, the Village anticipates that we will be able to share more information with the public regarding this incident, specifically the body-worn camera footage from the incident, in the very near future."

Village officials did not respond for comment.

The two officers involved in the shooting are still on administrative leave.

Goodlow's family wants all the body camera footage and officers' names released to the public, and wish to have a trial by jury.