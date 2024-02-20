Family of man killed by Carol Stream police confront mayor, demand answers at board meeting

The family of a man shot and killed by Carol Stream police earlier this month confronted the village's mayor at a board meeting on Tuesday, demanding the public release of bodycam footage.

"On behalf of the entire village board, I offer my sincere condolences to your family," Carol Stream mayor Frank Saverino said.

Mayor Saverino admitted he had not seen the video himself. Carol Stream Police claim that officers encountered a "tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation" which led to them discharging their weapons, killing Goodlow on Feb. 3.

At the board meeting, Carol Stream’s Police Chief Don Cummings was unable to offer any additional information into the investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"We don't have those details," Cummings said. "We're not the ones conducting the investigation, so at this point I have no other info to share. As soon as we have a release date of any body worn camera footage, we will share that with the public."

Goodlow's family continues to demand answers.

"It hurt my heart," Goodlow's mother, Bonnie Pigram said. "I'm in a lot of pain. It hurts that my child was taken away from here. He was shot down. In his sleep!"

Pigram closed the public comment section before the board with these words. Too emotional to stand, she vowed to keep fighting to keep her son's name alive.

"I'm not gonna stop until I get justice for my son. I am not gonna stop...I'm not." she said. "I just want to hold him and tell him I love him and I miss him so much."

Unanswered questions remain following the meeting, including information regarding the officers involved in the shooting and what could potentially follow the investigation.