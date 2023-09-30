Family of Chicago assistant principal killed demands answers

It's been more than two weeks since 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph was shot and killed in the hallway of his condo complex in downtown Chicago.

Police took a 45-year-old man, who was also a resident, into custody for the shooting, but later released him without any charges. A police report revealed that the man is a concealed carry license holder.

Joseph was an assistant principal at Intrinsic High School downtown, and had previously worked in the Atlanta Public School District.

Two of his siblings held a news conference with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Saturday to demand answers.

"The police found Abnerd Joseph unresponsive, crouched down, face down in the hallway where he was wearing only a robe, boxers and socks," his brother Jay Charles said. “My brother was shot multiple times.”

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death a homicide, stating he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they were called to the condo complex for a disturbance and argument involving Joseph on the 48th floor. Family says he and the shooter lived on the 29th floor, and are unsure why he was on the 48th floor.

"That’s out of my brother’s character, he had no issues with mental health or mental illness," Charles said.

Since the shooting, the family has not received any additional information from police about what led up to the shooting, or why the shooter was released without charges.

“I never would have imagined my brother would become a hashtag," his sister Jeanna Joseph said. "These issues of violence and equality and systemic problems that contribute to such tragedy should foster genuine conversations into meaningful change.”

The family is demanding CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx do a thorough review and investigation into the shooting.

CPD said they cannot provide any additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

“The family is seeking objective answers. What does the autopsy say? What does the toxicology say? What do the cameras at the building show us?" Civil Rights Attorney Andrew Stroth asked.

Stroth does not represent the family, but spoke about the questions they all want answered. "We don’t know other than the narrative given by police.”

Toxicology reports are pending. NBC Chicago filed formal requests for body camera video, surveillance and 911 calls.