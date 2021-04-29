Family of Anthony Alvarez Wants Officer Who Fatally Shot Him Charged

The family of Anthony Alvarez is demanding the officer who shot and killed him to be charged with his death as more protests are scheduled for this weekend.

The call comes just one day after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video of the controversial police shooting of the 21-year-old.

Surrounded by family and friends, Roxana Figueroa cried Thursday as she described the past 24 hours and what its been like for her family.

“Our family is devastated,” she said. “We’re heartbroken into a thousand pieces.”

COPA released the footage to the public on Wednesday, showing the moments leading up to an officer fatally shooting Alvarez in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood.

“My family, we thought we were going to get more clarity on the case after watching the videos, but it has brought nothing but more questions from why he was being chased,” Figueroa said.

The incident happened just two days following the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in the Little Village neighborhood. Toledo’s mother stopped by the memorial Thursday evening to remember her son.

Both families said they want the officers involved to be held accountable. COPA has already recommended the officer who shot Alvarez be relieved of his police powers pending the investigation.

“They were both running away from the police, yet they were still gunned down,” said Right to Families founder Cecilia Garcia. “These atrocities keep happening because there’s no accountability and the community in which these police serve has no say in hiring, firing or punishment of the local police.”

Community members are calling on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to take action immediately.

“I am devastated and I am embarrassed how the mayor has handled this situation and if she doesn’t step up we’re going after her seat next,” said Little Village Community Council member Kristian Armendariz.

“They want the mayor to consider an ordinance allowing community control of the police department, saying the shootings of Black and Brown people must stop now," she added.

“Mayor Lori Lightfoot has shown that she will not keep us safe,” said co-director of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression Jazmine Salas. “The police have shown they will not keep us safe. We, the community, has to keep each other safe.”

A march is scheduled for Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. Organizers plan to meet at the Chicago police training academy on Jackson Boulevard, then march to the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters.