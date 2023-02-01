Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting

The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village.

Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.

The incident took place during a 2019 early morning raid on the family’s Markham home by the Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT), a SWAT team, which was executing a search warrant.

Blood was assigned to SSERT at the time.

Amir Worship is now 16 and, according to his mother, he is permanently disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. “getting through surgery was hard,” said Crystal Worship.

“He lost his confidence in himself and was in a lot of pain," she said.

The terms of the settlement also include a personal apology from officer Blood to the Worship family and a public apology that was published on the Village website.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we apologize to Amir Worship, his mother Crystal Worship and their family for the tragic mistake made by a Richton Park police officer on May 26, 2019. The accidental shooting of innocent, 12-year-old Amir, which could have resulted in his death, should never have occurred. We acknowledge the traumatic, physical and mental harm done to him and his family. We sincerely hope and pray that Amir and his family will fully recover, mentally and physically, and live long, healthy, and productive lives.”

Amir’s mother said she accepts Officer Blood’s apology, but still believes the shooting was somehow intentional. He denied that in a videotaped deposition saying at the time he was helping the 12-year-old find his shoes.

“I was doing everything in my power to do it in a safe manner and I don’t think I was being careless…absolutely not," he said.

Still, Attorney Al Hofeld, Jr., who has more than 30 clients suing police departments over wrongful police raids that put children at risk said the practice of pointing loaded guns at kids has to change.

“A police officer should not be able to shoot at 12-year-old with an assault weapon for literally no reason,” he said.

Hofeld is calling on the Cook County States Attorney’s office to re-open its investigation into the shooting and pursue criminal charges against Officer Blood. Blood is still employed by the Richton Park Police Department.