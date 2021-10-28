Family of 2-Year-Old with Leukemia Asks Public for Help Making Birthday Special

The family of Cole Magnus, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, is asking the public for help in making the 2-year-old's birthday one to remember.

The Magnus family received the news of Cole's high-risk lymphblastic leukemia diagnosis in April, filling the last seven months with treatments and challenges.

"He basically does not have an immune system," his mom Brittany Magnus said.

According to the family, Cole's been getting chemotherapy treatments, which put him at greater risk for infection, at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Because the family cannot throw Cole a party for his third birthday, they are asking that the public send birthday cards for the celebration.

Brad Magnus, Cole's father, said they have already received cards frim both adults and children with encouraging messages.

"We have been getting them from everywhere -- everywhere," Brad said. "To see smiles on her face when she opens cards and pure joy."

The family plans to continue bringing cards to Cole even after his birthday, Brittany said.

"I hope to save them and have him look back at all the people who have supported us," Brittany said.