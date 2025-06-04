The family of a 13-year-old boy found shot to death in an alley in the southwest suburbs is pleading for help to bring his killer to justice.

The tragedy marks the first homicide of the year for the City of Joliet, according to police, and the teen's mother is coming to grips with her new reality.

Through her grief, Andrea Perez found the strength to talk about the death of her son. She identified him as 13-year-old Manuel Mejia. She told NBC Chicago through an interpreter that she wants the person responsible behind bars.

“I am asking for help so that justice is done for my son because he was innocent,” she said.

Perez told NBC Chicago her son was out with friends Monday and that she pleaded for him to come home early saying she had a bad feeling.

“He told me, 'mommy. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just walking with my friends.' One of those same friends he was walking with called my oldest son after that saying that my son had been shot twice,” she said.

Joliet police said officers were called to the 300 block of Des Plaines Street around 4:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a person shot.

Mejia was found dead in the rear alley. A neighbor told NBC Chicago his son heard the gunshots. An eyewitness captured a cellphone video of the investigation

“He was a good boy, he was innocent,” said Perez. “He thought those people were his friends, but they weren’t. He went out and never imagined someone would kill him.”

Perez said her son was a student at Thompson Instructional Center in Joliet and was set to graduate today. He would have celebrated his 14th birthday this month.

“Help me get justice so that this doesn’t stay like this, catch that boy,” she said. “He knows what he did.”



Police are still investigating a possible motive and the circumstances of the shooting. So far detectives have not said if a person of interest or a suspect has been identified yet. If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, you’re asked to give them a call at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.