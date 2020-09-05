Family of 13-Year-Old Amaria Jones, Killed Last Month, Demands Response to ‘Gun Violence Epidemic'

Family members of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed by gunfire last month, are expected to speak Saturday afternoon about the gun violence in Chicago.

The community and family said they plan to call on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to respond to the "gun violence epidemic" with the same effort as he's approached the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family is expected to hold a press conference Saturday at 1 p.m. at 1007 N. Leclaire Ave.

According to authorities, a group of people were standing on the front porch of the residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. when a person fired shots at them. One of the bullets flew into the house, fatally hitting Jones, who was sitting in the living room at the time of the shooting.

Chicago police have released images of a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria has more details.

The gunman then fled the scene in the silver vehicle shown in the photos.

Police believe the car is a silver Infiniti G35 or G37, with two doors and no front license plate. The vehicle also has tinted windows.