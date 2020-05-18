Family of 12-Year-Old Slain in Gary Pleads for Shooter to Surrender to Police

The visibly emotional family of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle Saturday night in Gary has issued a strong plea, demanding the shooter turn themselves in to police.

Demetrius Townsel Jr. was shot and killed after leaving a gas station Saturday in the 600 block of Grant Street, according to community activist Andrew Holmes and local officials.

Holmes said Townsel Jr's twin had to hold the young boy "all the way to the hospital," and put pressure on his wound to help keep him alive.

"Somebody in this neighborhood knows who took this baby’s life," Holmes said. "What about his graduation? What about his future?"

The community activist and the boy's family annnounced on Monday a $2,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever shot the 12-year-old.

Townsel Jr's father, Demetrius Townsel, Sr., said despite the hurt he was feeling, he knew he had to keep his composure for his other son.

"Why would you take my baby’s life? My baby was just 12 years old," he said. "How could you take that from me?"

The young boy's mothe described her loving son as someone who always turn a person's frown into a smile.

"I can't hold my baby no more. Please turn yourself in," she pleaded.

Anyone with information on the young boy's death is asked to call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-7300.