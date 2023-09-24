Family marks birthday of missing USPS worker Kierra Coles, nearly 5 years since disappearance

Relatives of missing Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles celebrated her birthday on Sunday, while also vowing not to give up in the search for their loved one who disappeared nearly five years ago.

Coles' mother, Karen Phillips, fought hard to find the words to talk about her daughter as family and friends sang Happy Birthday on the Lower West Side.

"Another year," Phillips said. "Every year I hope I don't have to come stand up here and announce my child is still not home yet. Today's a really difficult day. As the years go on, it gets harder and harder."

Coles was three months pregnant when she disappeared on Oct. 18, 2018 at 26 years old. In the years since, loved ones have pleaded with authorities to be more aggressive in their search.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Definitely with the police not doing what they supposed to do, to me it makes it even harder, but I just thank everybody that continues to pray with the family and support the family and have faith that Kierra will return home," Phillips stated.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Coles is asked to contact Chicago police at (833) 408-0069 or (312) 746-7330 or online at CPDtip.com