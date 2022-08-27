3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland

Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois.

Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.

The three were originally from Urbana, according to Natalie Bratcher, a close friend of the family. Bratcher said Kathryn Bastion-Strong was a resident of Chicago.

Bastion-Strong is survived by her husband and children, Bratcher said. She added that Jared Bastion has four kids, the youngest of whom is 5-years-old.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kathryn Bastion-Strong and Jared Bastion by family and friends to raise funds.

The family is planning to have services for all three in September, according to Bratcher.