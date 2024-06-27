‘We will find him': Family of Illinois National Guardsman pleads for public's help to track down alleged killer

The FBI is asking for the public’s help to track down a man who investigators said is wanted for shooting and killing an Illinois National Guardsman in 2021.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Joseph Matos, is considered armed and dangerous, with authorities offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

Matos is suspected of killing 19-year-old Chrys Carvajal as he was leaving a party and walking back to his car in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood, days before his 20th birthday.

Carvajal was at home visiting his family and had just graduated from basic training.

“We know that it’s the right step. We know that the community is going to do their part and we will find him," Jennifer Ramirez, Carvajal's sister, told NBC Chicago.

“Come back and get your life taken away so senselessly by some human beings that have no moral decency no faith in God—it just hurts you know."

Federal prosecutors allege Matos and a fellow gang member shot Carvajal to “maintain and increase their positions” in a violent street gang in Chicago.

A warrant has since been issued for Matos' arrest, with the second man involved identified as 40-year-old Gary Roberson, who has been indicted on racketeering charges and remains behind bars.

“This is the lifestyle that he chose,” she said. “My brother was not in that lifestyle so if this man continues to be out there; it’s not only going to be my brother, it could be anybody else.”

Ramirez said the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not pursue charges, citing a lack of evidence in the case, leading family and friends to protest the decision.

“If we continue to let these criminals out, they will continue to do the same crimes and taking our children’s lives—it’s not fair,” she said.

Family said Carvajal was so proud to serve his country and wanted to become a Chicago police officer. They described him as a compassionate, loving son and brother who inspired to change the world and help the youth.

“I miss him and I’m doing everything I can to bring justice to him,” Ramirez said.

As loved ones mark the anniversary of his death, they’re hoping a new reward in the case will be enough for the public to turn the alleged killer in.

“Please do the right thing— speak up,” Ramirez said.

Matos is described as 6’2 approximately 200 pounds. He has several tattoos including on the right and left side of his neck, right and left hand, forearms, belly, and chest.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is encouraged to contact Chicago police.