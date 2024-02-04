Family hires attorney after loved one shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers

Relatives of a man fatally shot by Carol Stream police during what authorities called a "domestic violence incident" have hired an attorney as the investigation continues.

Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, of Action Injury Law Group said he and family members of Issac Goodlow, III will host a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to make several demands of the Carol Stream Police Department.

Goodlow, 30, died after being shot during an encounter with multiple police officers early Saturday morning.

According to Carol Stream police, officers first responded to a call of domestic abuse at around 4:15 a.m. inside a residence in the Village Brook Apartments.

According to Brian Cluever, acting police chief in Carol Stream, two officers discharged their weapons during an altercation that occurred at the scene, leaving Goodlow with serious injuries. He later died at an area hospital.

Cluever said "Officers encountered a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect." However, he didn't provide additional details on what led to officers firing shots.

Police haven't said if Goodlow was armed, but Stroth said the 30-year-old was "unarmed and unjustifiably shot."

A timeline of events remains unclear, with police saying they found a badly wounded woman at the scene. Family told NBC Chicago the situation took more than hour to unfold, leaving plenty of uncertainty over what ultimately resulted in Goodlow’s death.

“Instead of rushing to try to help them try to save his life, they didn’t want to save his life,” his brother Michael Pigram said. “As far as giving us information, they didn’t have no urgency to help us at all.”

NBC Chicago reached out to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, and the Metropolitan Enforcement Response & Investigations Team (MERIT) Public Integrity Team for an update on the investigation, but hadn't received a response as of Sunday night.

The two officers who fired shots haven't been named, but were placed on paid leave in accordance with department policy.