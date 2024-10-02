Family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin remembers his legacy at start of Rosh Hashanah

The family of slain Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin is remembering his legacy at the start of Rosh Hashanah, as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel nears.
The 23-year-old was wounded and later kidnapped from a music festival near the Israel-Gaza Strip border during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
His parents, both Chicago natives, became outspoken advocates for the release of their son and other hostages.
Goldberg-Polin's aunt, Abby Polin, believes the issue should not be seen as a Jewish or Israeli cause, but a human cause.
"We are talking about human being who were taken from their homes, a music festival. These are just people. We thought Hersh and all the hostages were going to come home," Polin said.
Goldberg-Polin was killed by Hamas militants after over 325 days in captivity. His remains were recovered from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip on Aug. 31.
“This is really a worldwide humanitarian crisis,” she said. “That point of this being a humanitarian crisis seems to have gotten lost in this whole situation.”
Local
Abby now wears several accessories to remember her nephew and hostages, including a necklace with a dog tag that reads, "Bring them home now" and a ring that reads "We will dance again."
Goldberg-Polin's 24th birthday would have been Thursday. His parents said they hope their son's death would spark a revolution in the way people treat one another.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.