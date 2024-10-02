Israel

Family of Hersh Goldberg-Polin remembers his legacy at start of Rosh Hashanah

“We are talking about human beings who were taken from their homes … a music festival .. these are just people”

By Regina Waldroup

The family of slain Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin is remembering his legacy at the start of Rosh Hashanah, as the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel nears.

The 23-year-old was wounded and later kidnapped from a music festival near the Israel-Gaza Strip border during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

His parents, both Chicago natives, became outspoken advocates for the release of their son and other hostages.

Goldberg-Polin's aunt, Abby Polin, believes the issue should not be seen as a Jewish or Israeli cause, but a human cause.

"We are talking about human being who were taken from their homes, a music festival. These are just people. We thought Hersh and all the hostages were going to come home," Polin said.

Goldberg-Polin was killed by Hamas militants after over 325 days in captivity. His remains were recovered from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip on Aug. 31.

“This is really a worldwide humanitarian crisis,” she said. “That point of this being a humanitarian crisis seems to have gotten lost in this whole situation.”

Abby now wears several accessories to remember her nephew and hostages, including a necklace with a dog tag that reads, "Bring them home now" and a ring that reads "We will dance again."

Goldberg-Polin's 24th birthday would have been Thursday. His parents said they hope their son's death would spark a revolution in the way people treat one another.

