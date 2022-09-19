Mother Searching for Missing Teacher Last Seen in Surveillance Video at O'Hare Airport

A central Iowa woman is desperately hoping to find her adult son, a teacher who was last seen at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where he was supposed to board a flight to see family last week.

Matthew Fryslie, 62, an English teacher residing in Taiwan, was seen on security video Wednesday at O'Hare, where he was expected to catch a flight to Iowa.

But that never happened.

"Mom and my son were waiting to pick him up, and he never got off the plane,” explained Matthew's brother, Paul Fryslie. “The video techs at O’Hare have identified him as being there, and they are still trying to track his movement through the airport."

In a major development, the Chicago Police Department confirmed Matthew's passport was found in the area of Broadway and Montrose in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

“We are very certain that he is here in Chicago somewhere,” said his mother, Kathy Fryslie.

Relatives have tried calling Matthew's phone, but haven't gotten anywhere.

Matthew's mother remains in Chicago where they spent much of Monday handing out fliers in the area where his passport was found.

“It is very frustrating and scary -- your mind tends to go to dark ugly places,” Kathy said.

Matthew's disappearance is under investigation by Chicago police and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office in Iowa.

Anyone who has seen Matthew Fryslie or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area Three Detective Bureau Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.