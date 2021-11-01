Family, Friends to Search River North for Chicago Man Reported Missing Over Weekend

Family and friends are planning to scour Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Monday evening for a 23-year-old man who was reported missing by police over the weekend.

According to authorities, Inaki Bascaran hasn’t been heard from since early Sunday morning. Bascaran was last seen at Celeste, located in the 100 block of West Hubbard, and family say that they have not heard from him since he left that location.

Police say Bascaran was last seen in the 800 block of West Newport.

Bascaran is described by Chicago police as a Hispanic male, with light complexion, green eyes and brown hair. He stands 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. His family says he was wearing blue pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt and possibly a brown or beige jacket.

According to social media posts, Bascaran’s father, family and friends will gather outside of Celeste on Monday evening to organize a search for the missing man. At approximately 5 p.m., the family will begin a search, seeking to retrace his last steps.

Family and friends will search nearby alleyways, and will also search on Lower Wacker for any sign of Bascaran, according to the posts.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is encouraged to call the Chicago Police Department’s Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.