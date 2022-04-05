Family, Friends Searching for Woman Missing After Gary Crash

Ariana Taylor’s family and friends are desperate and determined to find answers after she was reported missing over the weekend in northwest Indiana.

The 23-year-old was reported missing by her mother Sunday. She was last seen Saturday before heading out on a girl’s night out.

Her mother reported her missing after the SUV she was believed to have been driving was found after having crashed down an embankment along Interstate 65 near the border of Lake Station and Gary.

Family members say her wallet, cell phone and keys were missing. They also say some of her bloody clothes were found several feet away from the crash scene, along with a piece of her jewelry.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They were turned over to the Gary Police Department Tuesday evening.

Queena Taylor is Ariana’s mother. She believes foul play is involved in her daughter’s mysterious disappearance.

She also says she has been getting strange calls and messages, which she says she has told authorities about.

“I just want my daughter back,” said Queena Taylor, Ariana’s mother. “At this point, just tell me where my daughter is. I have contacted Lake County Police and Gary Police about every weird number. Whoever is holding my baby hostage, release her, cause it is not doing y’all no good."

Gary Police say they have searched with dogs and a helicopter, but so far they have found no sign of Ariana.

Commander Jack Hamady says police are doing everything they can to find the missing mom, and to get to the bottom of what really happened to her.

“We want to find where she is at,” said Commander Jack Hamady of the Gary Police Department. “If she is in a ditch or if someone has her…we just want to make sure she is OK.”

Gary police say they have talked to Ariana’s boyfriend and he is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives have also checked area hospitals and medical centers.

Tuesday evening dozens of volunteers were out searching for Ariana near the crash scene, and they plan to continue searching Wednesday morning.

If you have seen Ariana, or know where she is, you are urged to call 911 or her mom at 219-955-4324.