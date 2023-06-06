Family, friends search for missing 39-year-old Chicago woman

Family and friends are expressing concern after they say their loved one, a 39-year-old Chicago woman, has been missing for nearly a week.

According to officials, 39-year-old Reena Baker, a mother who lives of the city's Roseland neighborhood and works as a dental hygienist, was last seen Wednesday at a friend's house, near 76th Street and King Drive. Family and friends say they don't believe Baker made it home following that visit.

Baker's family also says the 39-year-old did not pick up her son from school Thursday, and missed her daughter's graduation ceremony earlier held earlier this week.

"I immediately knew something was wrong," Baker's ex-husband Christian Bowie said. "I know this isn't like her."

Baker was last seen driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Illinois license plates.

Anyone with information about Baker is asked to contact Chicago police.