Family, Friends Search For Missing Gary, Indiana Teen Who Disappeared From Home

The family of Davion Blakes is praying for his safe return after he disappeared in the middle of the night on Monday in Gary, Indiana.

“The last time I saw my son was August 30th before we all turned into bed,” said Caressa Dillard. “He could have been lured away at about 10:30 p.m. on August 30th.”

Dillard said she woke up the next morning to find her son gone.

“I woke up to wake my son up for school, he wasn’t there,” she said. “I immediately called 9-1-1. I called friends and family. I called his friends, his friends' parents.”

Gary Police issued an alert Tuesday asking for the public’s help to find the 15-year-old boy. He was described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing around 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a black Champion backpack.

“I’m just asking that my son be returned to me,” said Dillard. “He’s funny, charismatic, good kid, does regular teenage stuff.”

Dillard said over the course of the investigation she learned from her son’s friends that he had been talking to someone online. This person also sent him explicit videos. She said she believes her son was lured out of the family’s home.

“No mother should have to deal with the loss or a missing child,” said Blakes' uncle Daniel Franklin II. “No one should be taking a child from their home.”

Investigators told Blakes’ family his phone pinged to several locations, including the area of 13th Avenue and Dekalb Street, almost seven miles away from home. The family spent the afternoon in the Miller area, passing out flyers and going door-to-door hoping for any signs of Davion.

“I want my son back. My son is loved and cared for by his family, by me,” she said. “I just want him returned.”

The family said Gary police officers did a walk through of the neighborhood where Davion’s phone last pinged, but couldn’t find him. If you see or recognize him, please call the Gary Police Department.