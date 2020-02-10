Family, Friends Remember Salon Owner Killed in West Side Crash

Family and friends gathered outside a nail salon Monday night on Chicago's West Side to remember its owner - a woman who made a difference in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Mignonne Robinson, 40, died Saturday night when a vehicle fleeing police crashed into her car and another vehicle in the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Loved ones, customers and friends held up purple and silver balloons in Robinson's honor as they embraced one another. Her business, 'Ten Toes Down Nail Bar' was described as a bright spot in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

"Feel free to stop by the salon to feel her energy," said Leah Johns, Robinson's daughter. "She will be missed very much, and we will be keeping the 'Ten Toes Down' legacy alive.”

Johns, 19, said she has been trying to smile through the pain, and is focusing on what her mother accomplished.

"Of course, I break down," Johns said. "But the good outweigh the bad. Don't even be sad, because I lived a great live."

Johns said her mother did everything possible to give her a great life while also touching so many others every single day.

Brittany Godwin, Robinson's best friend, described the salon owner as a legend in her community while also reminding others about how short life is.

"You need to appreciate the people around you, and never take people for granted," Godwin said. "You never know when it's going to be your last day."

Johns said she'll do whatever is needed to keep the nail bar open - as a way to keep her mother's memory alive.