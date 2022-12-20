Family, Friends of Missing 25-Year-Old Northwestern Doctoral Student Asking Public to Share Surveillance Videos

Family and friends of Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old Northwestern University Doctoral student who went missing Saturday night in Lincoln Park, are asking for the public's help to check surveillance footage of nearby businesses and residences, in hopes that they can retrace the missing man's steps.

"The goal is to get camera footage," said Scotty Gruska, Salvino's brother-in-law. "We've not heard from him since midnight Saturday. We all miss him. I know there's people working on it, and law enforcement is doing everything they can. But we want to keep doing more."

Salvino, 25, left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to family. He last made contact with a friend through FaceTime about a half-hour later.

"He was last seen at Clark and Fullerton," Gruska said, referencing surveillance footage family and friends were able to get ahold of. "We need camera footage from all the businesses and residences from Clark and Fullerton up to Clark and Diversey, and then along Fullerton east of the lake."

Surveillance video from Lincoln Park restaurant The Weiner Circle also provided footage of Salvino inside the eatery Saturday night, before he went missing.

In a statement, a family spokesperson explained Salvino talked to a friend via FaceTime 11:59 p.m. and said that he was walking to his apartment in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue and was about a half-mile away. That friend called again at 12:15 a.m. to confirm that Salvino had arrived home, but the 25-year-old said he was still walking to his residence.

At 12:31 a.m., Salvino's phone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor, the family spokesperson said. Then, at 12:37 a.m., the friend called again to confirm Salvino had gotten home, but the call went unanswered. Several friends sent text messages to his phone between then and 9:30 a.m., the spokesperson said, adding the messages were successfully delivered to his phone but unanswered.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., all calls went straight to voicemail and all text messages went undelivered.

Salvino, who is approximately 6 feet tall, was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants at the time of his disappearance. The above photo of Salvino was taken the night he disappeared, as was the following photo:

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.