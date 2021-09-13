Family, Friends Mourn Beloved Aurora Resident Killed in Weekend Hit-and-Run Crash

A community came together in mourning on Monday to mourn the loss of a beloved man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in suburban Aurora.

On Monday, messages written in chalk were seen along the stretch of Lincoln Avenue where Michael Brooks, 59, was struck and killed by a pickup truck at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

Balloons were also released to honor Brooks, a caregiver who made an indelible impact on the people whose lives he touched.

“It’s a big loss to our family,” Theresa Aguda, who was friends with Brooks for 26 years, said. “If he had two dollars, and you asked him for a dollar, he’s going to give it to you. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s amazing.”

Brooks was washing his car when police say a white Ford pickup truck hit him, then fled the scene. Police released photos of the struck, which was adorned with Mexican flags on the hood and tailgate. The truck also had damage to the grill and the passenger side.

Cecilia Dunum, another close friend of Brooks, is calling on the person who hit him to come forward.

“I just ask whoever did this to come forward. He didn’t deserve this,” she said. “This person knows who they are.”

Adding to the heartbreak, family and neighbors say Brooks often complained about people speeding on the street that he was ultimately killed on.

“My brother would sit out here and yell ‘stop! Slow down,” Aguda said. “There’s a playground right over there. There’s kids that come out here.”

As they seek justice for their beloved friend, they also hope that it will lead to mitigation efforts to slow down drivers, whether it’s a stop sign or speed bumps.

“Hopefully this is a wake-up call to do something,” Aguda said.

Aurora officials say they will be doing a speed study in the area in coming weeks and months, and police are asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run to come forward.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call APD's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.