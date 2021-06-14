Family, Friends Gather at White Sox Game to Pay Tribute to Security Guard Killed at Gary Bank

Family and friends of Rick Castellana, a security guard killed during an attempted bank robbery in suburban Gary, gathered to honor his memory before Monday’s Chicago White Sox game.

Castellana was working as a security guard at a bank in Gary on Friday when he was ambushed and shot by two men, according to authorities.

He was supposed to go to Monday’s White Sox game with family and friends, but instead his family and friends attended the game to honor his memory.

“What stinks is we were supposed to come here tonight. The four of us,” Pasquale Roberto, Castellana’s best friend, said.

“My dad should have been here today. He was so excited,” his son Michael said. “He was talking to his friends all week. He was so excited. It means so much to be here in my dad’s honor.”

The White Sox honored Castellana’s memory before the game with a touching tribute, and also gave his family a jersey of his favorite player.

“A lot of people love my dad, and have shown more support than we’ve ever known,” Michael said.

James King, 24, faces murder and robbery charges in the case. According to authorities, he was found near the bank while carrying thousands of dollars in cash. Another suspect is still at-large, according to authorities.

Family members say that Castellana, who had worked for Cook County for more than 35 years, had planned to eventually retire to Florida, but took the security job so that he could continue doing one of his favorite things: helping people.

“He was doing this just to keep busy,” Michael said. “He loved doing it, and helping customers out. He had big plans. He wanted to move to Florida and to start building a house.”

Now, the family is left to mourn the loss of their patriarch, and to try to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest.

“I have big shoes to fill, and I’m going to do my best to fill those shoes,” Michael said.