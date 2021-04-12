Family, Friends Ask for Help in Finding Shooter That Killed Man in Easter Shooting

A heartbroken family is asking for the public’s help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a 28-year-old man on Easter Sunday.

According to family and friends of Jakub Marchewka, the shooting occurred after he accidentally bumped his car door into another man’s car door in a parking lot near the intersection of Addison and Austin in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood on April 4.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

After a brief argument, a physical altercation followed, with the car’s owner pulling out a weapon and shooting Marchewka in the chest.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday night, friends and family paid tribute to Marchewka’s life, with a memorial to his life continuing to grow a week after his death.

“The pain will not go away. It is not going to get easier for a really long time,” his friend Matthew Zdunek said.

Most of the incident was caught on surveillance video, and family and friends are still reeling from the sight of the horrific scene unfolding.

“This guy came out and threw something at the car,” friend Hubert Rudnicki said. “They go to the ground, then (Marchewka) got shot in the stomach and the head.”

Marchewka’s father was with him at the time of the shooting, and he tried to comfort his son.

“(He) said to his father ‘dad, dad I got shot,’ and he said. ‘yes, son. Just breathe,’” Rudnicki said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting.