Family frantically searches for missing Chicago woman

A Chicago family desperately trying to a missing woman is asking for the public’s help tonight as the search continues for 32-year-old Selestina Wilson.

Wilson was last seen in their home in the 5500 of North Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to authorities.

“I sleep with her cause she cannot sleep alone," her sister Regina said. "I went to work and left her. Around 10 am, I got a call that they cannot find her. She was gone and the door was open.”

Selestina is 32 years old and nonverbal, according to her family.

“She acts like a child. I’m just worried as her sister I am really worried. She does not have anything," Regina said.

With heavy snow expected Wednesday and frigid temperatures in the forecast in coming days, her family is concerned that Selestina is not dressed for the weather conditions.

“She has on a jacket and black pants, with white slippers and no hat," Regina said.

Her family’s made a report with Chicago police, printed hundreds of fliers that they’ve been putting them up around the area, and they’ve also checked dozens of locations, including hospitals, morgues, bus stations, schools, parks and police stations.

While Selestina cannot speak, her sister says she will respond if she hears her name

“She knows her name, so when you call, she will respond," Regina said.

The family is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, arriving in the United States 10 years ago.

“She does not know the city. She does not know where she is. We really need her home," Regina said.

If you know Selestina’s whereabouts or you think you have seen her, please contact Chicago police immediately.