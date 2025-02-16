Cicero

Family displaced by west suburban building explosion, second building damaged

The explosion was reported in the 2200 block of Central Avenue, according to a town spokesperson.

By NBC Chicago Staff

An explosion erupted at a building in west suburban Cicero on Saturday afternoon, leaving one family displaced and damaging a second building, officials said.

In addition to the explosion, a neighboring building caught fire, and minor damage was reported to a third building, officials said. Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed scattered debris and smoke coming from at least one of the structures.

As of Saturday evening, the cause remained unknown.

No one was inside the building where the explosion occurred, the spokesperson said.

